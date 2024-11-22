Pam Bondi Nominated as US Attorney General by President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Pam Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, to be his nominee for the role of Attorney General of the United States, marking a significant decision for his incoming administration.

This decision swiftly followed former Congressman Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from consideration for the role, a move prompted by mounting criticism from both the opposition and within his own Republican Party. In a public statement, Gaetz expressed gratitude for the opportunity but cited a desire not to cause distraction as motivation for his withdrawal.

In his announcement, Trump highlighted Bondi's extensive experience in law enforcement and her successful track record as Florida's first female Attorney General, emphasizing her efforts to tackle drug trafficking and violent crime. Bondi's nomination is seen as part of Trump's broader strategy to reshape the Department of Justice's focus towards crime prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)