Left Menu

Pam Bondi Nominated as US Attorney General by President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General, as the next US Attorney General. This nomination follows Matt Gaetz's withdrawal amid political backlash. Bondi is praised for her tough stance on crime and commitment to 'Make America Safe Again' by refocusing the DOJ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 06:52 IST
Pam Bondi Nominated as US Attorney General by President-elect Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Pam Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, to be his nominee for the role of Attorney General of the United States, marking a significant decision for his incoming administration.

This decision swiftly followed former Congressman Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from consideration for the role, a move prompted by mounting criticism from both the opposition and within his own Republican Party. In a public statement, Gaetz expressed gratitude for the opportunity but cited a desire not to cause distraction as motivation for his withdrawal.

In his announcement, Trump highlighted Bondi's extensive experience in law enforcement and her successful track record as Florida's first female Attorney General, emphasizing her efforts to tackle drug trafficking and violent crime. Bondi's nomination is seen as part of Trump's broader strategy to reshape the Department of Justice's focus towards crime prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024