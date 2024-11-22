Controversial Execution in Alabama: Nitrogen Gas Method Sparks Debate

Carey Dale Grayson, convicted for the murder of a hitchhiker in 1994, was executed by nitrogen gas at Alabama's Holman Correctional Facility. Grayson's execution marked the state's third use of this controversial method, which substitutes breathable air with nitrogen, leading to death by hypoxia.

Grayson, who was one of four teens involved in the killing of Vickie DeBlieux, displayed agitation during the procedure, cursing at officials and making obscene gestures. The execution has reignited debates over the humaneness and effectiveness of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment.

Post-execution, the victim's daughter condemned the state's actions, arguing that executing inmates under the guise of justice is misaligned with true justice. The execution reopens discussion about the ethics of capital punishment and the scrutiny of execution methods.

