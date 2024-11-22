Left Menu

Formula One Gears Up for New U.S. Media Rights Deal

Formula One is in the midst of negotiating a new U.S. media rights deal with ESPN, with discussions currently in an exclusivity period. The existing contract has one year left, and both parties are in talks to finalize future broadcasting arrangements before the exclusivity period ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:38 IST
Formula One Gears Up for New U.S. Media Rights Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One has initiated discussions with ESPN regarding the renewal of its U.S. media rights agreement, as reported by the Financial Times on Thursday.

The current contract holds just one more year, prompting both entities to engage in exclusive negotiations aimed at determining future broadcasting rights.

This period of exclusivity is set to conclude before the year's end, according to sources with direct insight into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024