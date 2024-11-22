Rebecca Guthrie Appointed as New District Court Judge

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Rebecca Guthrie as a District Court Judge, a role she will assume on December 14. Judge Guthrie will be based at the Waitakere District Court, bringing over 25 years of legal experience to the bench.

Judge Guthrie’s legal journey began in 1997 when she was admitted to the bar after earning her LLB and BA from the University of Canterbury in 1996. Starting her career in Hastings, she gained valuable experience before moving to London in the early 2000s.

During her time in London, Judge Guthrie expanded her expertise, serving as a solicitor, paralegal, and in-house counsel. She returned to New Zealand in 2004, where she focused on criminal law as both a defence counsel and Crown prosecutor.

Her tenure included:

Working as a defence lawyer in Hawke’s Bay.

Serving as a senior Crown prosecutor with Almao Douch in Hamilton and Elvidge & Partners in Napier.

Most recently, Judge Guthrie has been a partner and principal prosecutor at Hamilton Legal, the Office of the Crown Solicitor in Hamilton. In this role, she handled high-profile criminal cases and provided leadership in prosecutorial practice.

Commitment to Justice

Judge Guthrie’s extensive experience in both defence and prosecution equips her with a well-rounded perspective on the legal system. Her appointment reflects her dedication to upholding justice and her proven track record of professionalism in complex legal matters.

Upcoming Swearing-In Ceremony

Judge Guthrie will officially take the bench at the Waitakere District Court in a swearing-in ceremony on December 14, 2024. Her appointment is expected to contribute significantly to the efficient and fair administration of justice in the region.