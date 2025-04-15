Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pleads Not Guilty to Expanded Federal Charges: A Closer Look

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has pleaded not guilty to new federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, in a Manhattan court. Prosecutors allege the hip-hop mogul used his empire for exploitation. Combs' defense denies non-consensual acts, while jury selection for his trial is set for May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 00:56 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pleads Not Guilty to Expanded Federal Charges: A Closer Look
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the iconic hip-hop mogul, faced an expanded federal indictment on Monday, pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The hearing, presided over by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan, follows a previous not guilty plea to a three-count indictment.

The accusations suggest Combs used his business network to abuse women over two decades, allegations his defense team fiercely disputes. With jury selection set for May 5, prosecutors claim Combs facilitated recorded 'freak offs' featuring transported male sex workers.

While Combs, known for elevating music talents like Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G., sits in Brooklyn jail, his defense maintains this case's claims are consensual in nature, pending a possible request for trial delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025