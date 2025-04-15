Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pleads Not Guilty to Expanded Federal Charges: A Closer Look

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the iconic hip-hop mogul, faced an expanded federal indictment on Monday, pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The hearing, presided over by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan, follows a previous not guilty plea to a three-count indictment.

The accusations suggest Combs used his business network to abuse women over two decades, allegations his defense team fiercely disputes. With jury selection set for May 5, prosecutors claim Combs facilitated recorded 'freak offs' featuring transported male sex workers.

While Combs, known for elevating music talents like Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G., sits in Brooklyn jail, his defense maintains this case's claims are consensual in nature, pending a possible request for trial delay.

