Welsh Snooker Prodigy Jackson Page Smashes Records with Twin 147 Breaks

Welsh snooker player Jackson Page made history with an unprecedented achievement on Monday, becoming the first player to complete two maximum 147 breaks in a single match. Known in the snooker world for his distinctive style, Page earned a bonus of £147,000 for this extraordinary feat.

At just 23 years old, Page has further strengthened his position in the world of professional snooker. After recording his first 147 break during the eighth frame of a third-round qualifying match against Allan Taylor on Sunday, Page added another flawless 147 on Monday. This victory secured him a decisive 10-2 win in Sheffield, propelling him to the final qualifying round.

'Breaking records is brilliant,' Page expressed, elated with his performance. Despite usually not pursuing maximum breaks in competitive matches, this talent came naturally during practice sessions, and now Page is considering going for more such feats in the future.

