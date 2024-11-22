Left Menu

Daring Robbery: Jewelry Heist Shakes Perinthalmanna

Four individuals have been arrested following a violent robbery in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram district. They allegedly attacked and robbed a jewellery shop owner of 3.5 kg of gold. The gang intercepted the owner's scooter, assaulting him and his brother. Police believe more members are involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:34 IST
Daring Robbery: Jewelry Heist Shakes Perinthalmanna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Perinthalmanna, Malappuram district, a brazen robbery left the community shaken as four individuals were apprehended for allegedly assaulting and robbing a local jewellery shop owner. The incident unfolded on Thursday night around 9 PM.

The Thrissur East police detained two suspects from Kannur and two from Thrissur, later formalizing their arrest on Friday morning. Authorities have launched an intensive interrogation to uncover all involved in the heist.

Reports indicate the gang targeted Yusuf, owner of M K Jewellers, intercepting his scooter and attacking him and his brother Shanavas. After indiscriminately spraying pepper powder, the assailants fled with 3.5 kg of gold. Authorities are investigating the possibility of additional suspects linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024