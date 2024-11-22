Daring Robbery: Jewelry Heist Shakes Perinthalmanna
Four individuals have been arrested following a violent robbery in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram district. They allegedly attacked and robbed a jewellery shop owner of 3.5 kg of gold. The gang intercepted the owner's scooter, assaulting him and his brother. Police believe more members are involved.
In Perinthalmanna, Malappuram district, a brazen robbery left the community shaken as four individuals were apprehended for allegedly assaulting and robbing a local jewellery shop owner. The incident unfolded on Thursday night around 9 PM.
The Thrissur East police detained two suspects from Kannur and two from Thrissur, later formalizing their arrest on Friday morning. Authorities have launched an intensive interrogation to uncover all involved in the heist.
Reports indicate the gang targeted Yusuf, owner of M K Jewellers, intercepting his scooter and attacking him and his brother Shanavas. After indiscriminately spraying pepper powder, the assailants fled with 3.5 kg of gold. Authorities are investigating the possibility of additional suspects linked to the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
