Ninth Arrest in Red Fort Blast Investigation: Yasir Ahmad Dar in Custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a significant development in the Red Fort blast case, with the arrest of Yasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. Dar is identified as a close associate of the suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi and allegedly played a crucial role in the conspiracy.

According to NIA officials, Yasir Ahmad Dar's involvement was pivotal in the November 10 blast that resulted in the tragic loss of 15 lives and injuries to several others. His arrest marks the ninth in ongoing investigations related to this case.

The NIA's statement highlighted that Dar had sworn allegiance to self-sacrificial operations and was actively coordinating with other accused individuals, including Umar-un-Nabi and Mufti Irfan. Dar was apprehended in New Delhi and will now face charges related to the sinister plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)