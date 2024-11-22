Left Menu

Calls for Accountability: Mufti Demands Action on Army Conduct in Kishtwar

Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples' Democratic Party president, has urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to act against alleged mistreatment of civilians by Army personnel in Kishtwar. Allegations include severe torture of civilians during anti-terror operations. The Army has initiated an investigation to verify these claims.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples' Democratic Party, has called on the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to swiftly address allegations of civilian mistreatment by Army personnel in Kishtwar.

Reports suggest that soldiers allegedly assaulted five civilians during anti-terror operations in the Mughal Maidan area on November 20, leading to their injuries.

The Army has commenced a probe into the alleged misconduct, asserting that necessary follow-up actions will be undertaken upon confirmation of the facts.

