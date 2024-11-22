Calls for Accountability: Mufti Demands Action on Army Conduct in Kishtwar

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples' Democratic Party, has called on the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to swiftly address allegations of civilian mistreatment by Army personnel in Kishtwar.

Reports suggest that soldiers allegedly assaulted five civilians during anti-terror operations in the Mughal Maidan area on November 20, leading to their injuries.

The Army has commenced a probe into the alleged misconduct, asserting that necessary follow-up actions will be undertaken upon confirmation of the facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)