Intensified Anti-Terror Operations Amid Fog in Jammu Region
Security forces in Jammu have ramped up anti-terror operations following intelligence of possible terrorist infiltration during dense fog conditions. Search efforts are concentrated near the border in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, and Rajouri districts. No contact with suspects yet, though several grenades were recovered in Rajouri.
Security forces have increased anti-terror efforts across the Jammu region in light of intelligence indicating potential infiltration attempts during dense fog, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Army personnel are conducting search operations in several locations near the International Border in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, and Rajouri districts, as well as in the Chatroo forest belt in Kishtwar, they stated.
Officials have reported suspected terrorist movements at launch pads along the border near the Kathua-Samba-Jammu sector over the past two days, prompting intensified operations in various areas. Despite comprehensive efforts, no contact with suspects has been made, while four grenades have been recovered during a combing operation in Rajouri.
