Supreme Court Denies Punjab's Request for Witness Statements in Modi Security Breach Probe
The Supreme Court refused Punjab's request for statements from witnesses deposing in a probe into a security breach during Prime Minister Modi's Punjab visit. The state must independently investigate delinquent officers. Oversight and updates to security procedures were recommended for future improvements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:34 IST
The Supreme Court has declined the Punjab government's plea to access statements from witnesses involved in examining the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's January 2022 visit.
Headed by former judge Indu Malhotra, a committee was previously assigned to assess the breach. Findings indicated Ferozepur SSP's failure despite ample force availability.
The Punjab government is tasked with conducting its enquiry on delinquent officers. Recommendations include setting up an oversight committee for security updates and police sensitization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
