Allegations of Betrayal: Family Accused in Shocking Rape Case
The Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against a man and his parents for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman. The woman claims the man promised marriage but reneged due to her caste. Charges include rape and violations under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.
The Navi Mumbai police have officially registered a case concerning a grave accusation of rape involving a family of three.
According to official sources, a complaint led to charges under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, alongside provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a man and his parents.
The victim alleges the man, hailing from Vavanje village, enticed her into a relationship with promises of marriage, which he later broke due to her caste background.
