Allegations of Betrayal: Family Accused in Shocking Rape Case

The Navi Mumbai police have officially registered a case concerning a grave accusation of rape involving a family of three.

According to official sources, a complaint led to charges under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, alongside provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a man and his parents.

The victim alleges the man, hailing from Vavanje village, enticed her into a relationship with promises of marriage, which he later broke due to her caste background.

(With inputs from agencies.)