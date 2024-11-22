Left Menu

Allegations of Betrayal: Family Accused in Shocking Rape Case

The Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against a man and his parents for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman. The woman claims the man promised marriage but reneged due to her caste. Charges include rape and violations under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have officially registered a case concerning a grave accusation of rape involving a family of three.

According to official sources, a complaint led to charges under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, alongside provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a man and his parents.

The victim alleges the man, hailing from Vavanje village, enticed her into a relationship with promises of marriage, which he later broke due to her caste background.

