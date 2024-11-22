Russia-North Korea Missile Exchange Revealed

South Korea has made a startling revelation regarding military exchanges between Russia and North Korea. According to National Security Director Shin Wonsik, Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in a deal involving the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia.

Shin detailed that over 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia to aid in its ongoing conflict against Ukraine. This exchange program has captured international attention, especially regarding what Russia might provide in return.

Further, Shin noted that Russia has also extended varied economic assistance to North Korea, raising alarms about potential transfers of sensitive nuclear and missile technology. Both Seoul and Washington have expressed increased concern over these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)