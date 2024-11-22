Left Menu

CBI Sting: Inspector and Middleman Arrested for Bribery

The CBI has arrested a narcotics inspector and a middleman in Rajasthan for accepting a Rs three lakh bribe. Inspector Adarsh Yogi allegedly reduced the demanded bribe from Rs 20 lakh to Rs three lakh. A trap operation confirmed the allegations, leading to their arrests.

Updated: 22-11-2024 13:11 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against corruption with the arrest of a Central Bureau of Narcotics inspector and a middleman accused of bribery. The inspector, Adarsh Yogi, had been stationed in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Authorities allege that Yogi initially demanded a staggering Rs 20 lakh as a bribe to resolve a legal case against a medic and his clinic. Following negotiations, this amount was reportedly reduced to Rs three lakh, which was to be funneled through a middleman known as Keshav.

After receiving a complaint from the involved medic, the CBI carried out a meticulously planned trap operation. The operation confirmed the bribery allegations, resulting in Keshav's capture while he accepted Rs three lakh on Yogi's behalf. Subsequent searches of the arrested individuals' premises yielded several incriminating documents, according to the CBI spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

