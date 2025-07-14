Left Menu

Assam's Major Drug Busts: Rs 15 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized

In Assam, two individuals were arrested, and narcotics worth Rs 15 crore were seized in operations in Morigaon and South Salmara districts. A woman from Manipur was caught with heroin worth Rs 5 crore at Jagiroad, while another operation led to the seizure of Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore.

In a substantial crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police executed two successful operations resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of narcotics valued at Rs 15 crore.

One arrest occurred in Morigaon district where a woman from Manipur was found carrying heroin. She was apprehended near Jagiroad railway station with the illicit substance strapped to her body in nine soap boxes, amounting to approximately Rs 5 crore in value. Officers suspect a wider drug network involvement and investigations continue.

A simultaneous operation in South Salmara saw @SSalmaraPolice confiscating 50,000 illegal Yaba tablets and one mobile phone. Estimated at Rs 10 crore, these tablets contain methamphetamine, making them illegal under the Controlled Substances Act. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's firm stance against narcotics, declaring no leniency for offenders.

