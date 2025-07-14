Rajasthan CM Engages in Public Hearings and Prayers at Residence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is actively engaging with the public, holding a 'jansunvai' (public hearing) session at his residence where he attentively listened to citizens' complaints. He instructed relevant authorities to address these issues promptly, emphasizing the importance of regular public interaction in governance.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared insights from another public hearing previously held at the ancient Bada Hanuman Ji Temple in Ludhawai, Bharatpur. He reiterated the administration's commitment to resolving public welfare issues swiftly.

Alongside his administrative duties, Sharma participated in religious observances at the Raj Rajeshwari Temple at his residence. On the holy Monday of Shravan, a month dedicated to Lord Shiva, the CM performed prayers for the state's well-being. Additionally, Sharma conducted a review meeting on the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024', urging officials to expedite the implementation of signed MoUs and streamline investment processes.

