Fairmont Udaipur Palace: A Majestic Blend of Tradition and Modern Luxury in Rajasthan

Udaipur Palace combines the grandeur of Rajputana heritage with modern luxury, establishing itself as an ethereal destination in Rajasthan. Located atop the ancient Aravali Hills, Fairmont Udaipur Palace invites guests to experience the romance and richness of the region through majestic design, immersive rituals, and rejuvenating experiences.

Spanning an 18-acre estate, the palace features 327 rooms and suites, seven distinctive event venues, and eight dining concepts. The palace is a tribute to Rajasthan's heritage, reflected in every aspect from the architecture to the culinary offerings. The majestic leopard is symbolized throughout as a tribute to resilience and grace.

Beyond luxury accommodations, Fairmont Udaipur Palace provides extensive wellness facilities and hosts grand celebrations, elevating Udaipur's status as a global destination. With this opening, Fairmont deepens its legacy in India, offering world-class hospitality while honoring the region's timeless artistic and cultural traditions.