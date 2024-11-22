Coaching Centre Horror: Owner Arrested for Heinous Act

An appalling incident has surfaced involving the owner of a coaching centre in Kuwarsi, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12th-grade student.

Outrage erupted when concerned students and parents gathered outside the Surendra Nagar centre, accusing the owner, identified as Dhananjay, of the horrific act.

Police arrived to defuse the escalating situation and detained Dhananjay after he attempted to hide. Past complaints of his inappropriate conduct have emerged, urging a deeper investigation by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)