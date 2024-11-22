Left Menu

Coaching Centre Horror: Owner Arrested for Heinous Act

A coaching centre owner in Kuwarsi was arrested for allegedly raping a 12th-grade student. The incident became public when students and parents protested outside the centre. Multiple students reported past inappropriate behavior by the accused, leading to further investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An appalling incident has surfaced involving the owner of a coaching centre in Kuwarsi, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12th-grade student.

Outrage erupted when concerned students and parents gathered outside the Surendra Nagar centre, accusing the owner, identified as Dhananjay, of the horrific act.

Police arrived to defuse the escalating situation and detained Dhananjay after he attempted to hide. Past complaints of his inappropriate conduct have emerged, urging a deeper investigation by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

