New Era of Justice in Manipur: Meet Chief Justice D Krishnakumar

Justice D Krishnakumar officially took office as the eighth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Friday, a position previously held by Justice Siddharth Mridul. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The appointment followed a swift recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier in the same week. Before his new role, Krishnakumar served as a judge at the Madras High Court.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the new Chief Justice, expressing his eagerness to collaborate in promoting justice and ensuring the safeguarding of citizens' rights. Singh conveyed his good wishes for a tenure marked by progress and transformative impact for the state of Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)