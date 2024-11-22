New Era of Justice in Manipur: Meet Chief Justice D Krishnakumar
Justice D Krishnakumar has been sworn in as the eighth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, succeeding Justice Siddharth Mridul. The oath was administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his optimism for Krishnakumar's tenure.
Justice D Krishnakumar officially took office as the eighth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Friday, a position previously held by Justice Siddharth Mridul. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.
The appointment followed a swift recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier in the same week. Before his new role, Krishnakumar served as a judge at the Madras High Court.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the new Chief Justice, expressing his eagerness to collaborate in promoting justice and ensuring the safeguarding of citizens' rights. Singh conveyed his good wishes for a tenure marked by progress and transformative impact for the state of Manipur.
