New Era of Justice in Manipur: Meet Chief Justice D Krishnakumar

Justice D Krishnakumar has been sworn in as the eighth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, succeeding Justice Siddharth Mridul. The oath was administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his optimism for Krishnakumar's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:10 IST
Justice D Krishnakumar officially took office as the eighth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Friday, a position previously held by Justice Siddharth Mridul. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The appointment followed a swift recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier in the same week. Before his new role, Krishnakumar served as a judge at the Madras High Court.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the new Chief Justice, expressing his eagerness to collaborate in promoting justice and ensuring the safeguarding of citizens' rights. Singh conveyed his good wishes for a tenure marked by progress and transformative impact for the state of Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

