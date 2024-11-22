Union Ministers Launch ‘Jobs at Your Doorstep’ Report to Address Youth Employment

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour, Employment, and Youth Affairs and Sports, today launched the report titled Jobs at Your Doorstep: A Jobs Diagnostics for Young People in Six States at an event in New Delhi. The launch event was attended by key officials, including Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Mr Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director, World Bank India, as well as Smt. Shabnam Sinha, Lead Education Specialist, World Bank India, and various school principals.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the World Bank team for their detailed research on the employment situation across the six states and suggested extending this diagnostic model to other regions of India. He emphasized the need for a broadening of the concept of employment, urging stakeholders to view it not just in terms of traditional jobs but as a spectrum of economic opportunities that promote empowerment. The Minister also highlighted the importance of skilling beginning in schools, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to integrate skill education into the school curriculum and increase access to it by 2025.

Pradhan further stressed the necessity of preparing the workforce for future disruptions due to technological changes and the evolving job market. He advocated for a collaborative, whole-of-government approach to skill development, where upskilling and reskilling are prioritized to ensure India's competitiveness on the global stage.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya spoke about the government's vision to build a global hub of skilled talent. He referenced the budget proposal to develop a curriculum tailored to regional skill demands, following a hub-and-spoke model to enhance local employment opportunities. Mandaviya also noted that it was vital to rethink the traditional concept of a "job" and to integrate informal education into the mainstream educational framework.

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, reiterated the government’s commitment to skill-based education as per the NEP 2020. He emphasized the importance of consistent practice and mastery in skill education, which the NEP aims to instill in students.

The Government of India's long-term goal is to transform the nation into a high-income economy by 2047, a vision that requires a strategic overhaul of the country's employment landscape. Key reforms under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 and NEP 2020 focus on aligning education with employment needs and ensuring that students are equipped with skills that meet market demands. By mainstreaming skills education in schools, India can create a workforce ready for the opportunities of a future-ready economy.

The report Jobs at Your Doorstep provides an in-depth analysis of the job landscape in six states: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan, which are part of the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) initiative by the World Bank. This program aims to improve education quality, focusing on skill development at the school level. The study identifies key sectors with the highest employment potential for young people, particularly in the wake of the country’s growing focus on vocational education and skills training.

The World Bank's STARS scheme helps implement reforms across these states, ensuring that educational systems and skill development are aligned with the local market needs. According to the report, embedding skill-based education from grades 9-12 will better prepare students for careers in growing industries and empower them to meet regional employment demands.

The analysis aims to address the skills gap by aligning the trades offered in schools with industry-specific needs in various districts. This report takes a bottom-up approach, conducting primary and secondary research in these six states, each with unique socio-economic profiles. It also underscores how both industry and government can collaborate to advance the jobs agenda in India.

Ultimately, Jobs at Your Doorstep serves as both a diagnostic tool and a roadmap for policy action, helping bridge the gap between educational reforms and employment growth in India. It plays a pivotal role in guiding the country toward its vision of becoming a high-income, globally competitive economy by preparing its youth with the skills necessary to thrive in a dynamic job market.