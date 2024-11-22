France's Diplomatic Response to ICC's Israeli Warrants

France has softened its reaction to the International Criminal Court's recent issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli officials, clarifying that it is acknowledging the decision rather than a formal judgment. The statement highlights France's long-term support for international justice under the Rome Statute.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine stated, 'France takes note of this decision,' reiterating the nation's commitment to uphold the independent work of the Court as outlined by the Rome Statute. This comes as part of France's enduring support for global judicial measures.

Lemoine had earlier mentioned that France's response would adhere to Rome Statute principles. However, he avoided specifying whether France would detain Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits, citing legal complexities involved in such a scenario.

