Call for Enhanced Environmental Health Regulation in India

In a candid remark, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his dismay at the degradation of environmental regulations over the past decade. He argued that these regulations, essential for societal well-being, are increasingly viewed as burdensome costs. Ramesh lamented the dilution of laws and the weakened enforcement machinery.

Sharing an insightful opinion piece on how India needs an environmental health regulatory agency, he emphasized the importance of expanding the country's environmental research community. The article was authored by prominent scientists and published in The Hindu.

Ramesh's call to action involves significantly increasing the number of environmental health researchers and professionals. He referenced his previous work in establishing a Center of Environmental Health at the Public Health Foundation of India and advocated for more such initiatives nationwide, supported by philanthropic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)