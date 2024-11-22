Left Menu

Call for Enhanced Environmental Health Regulation in India

Jairam Ramesh criticizes the past decade's weakened environmental regulations in India, urging the creation of an environmental health regulatory agency. He highlights the need for more environmental health researchers and initiatives, citing the establishment of a Center of Environmental Health as a project he's supported.

  • Country:
  • India

In a candid remark, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his dismay at the degradation of environmental regulations over the past decade. He argued that these regulations, essential for societal well-being, are increasingly viewed as burdensome costs. Ramesh lamented the dilution of laws and the weakened enforcement machinery.

Sharing an insightful opinion piece on how India needs an environmental health regulatory agency, he emphasized the importance of expanding the country's environmental research community. The article was authored by prominent scientists and published in The Hindu.

Ramesh's call to action involves significantly increasing the number of environmental health researchers and professionals. He referenced his previous work in establishing a Center of Environmental Health at the Public Health Foundation of India and advocated for more such initiatives nationwide, supported by philanthropic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

