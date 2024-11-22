Legal Battle Over Sanjauli Mosque Takes New Turn with 18-Year-Old Document

The legal dispute over the Sanjauli mosque's unauthorised construction took a significant turn as the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board submitted an 18-year-old document to the district court. The document identifies Latif Mohammad as the nominated president of the mosque committee, adding a new dimension to the ongoing controversy.

Tensions have been high in the area, especially after a protest on September 11 resulted in injuries to ten individuals. The pressure from local residents prompted Latif Mohammad and others to propose the demolition of the mosque's three unauthorised floors, seeking permission from the Municipal Commissioner.

On October 5, the Municipal Commissioner's Court authorised the demolition, setting a two-month completion deadline. However, the All Himachal Muslim Organisation has appealed this order in the district court, with the next hearing scheduled for November 30, leaving the future of the mosque uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)