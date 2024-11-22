Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Sanjauli Mosque Takes New Turn with 18-Year-Old Document

The Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board presented a document identifying Latif Mohammad as the president of the Sanjauli mosque committee, fueling a legal dispute over the mosque's unauthorised construction. Amid local protests, the Municipal Commissioner permitted demolition, but an appeal has been filed, with the next court date set for November 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:12 IST
Legal Battle Over Sanjauli Mosque Takes New Turn with 18-Year-Old Document
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The legal dispute over the Sanjauli mosque's unauthorised construction took a significant turn as the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board submitted an 18-year-old document to the district court. The document identifies Latif Mohammad as the nominated president of the mosque committee, adding a new dimension to the ongoing controversy.

Tensions have been high in the area, especially after a protest on September 11 resulted in injuries to ten individuals. The pressure from local residents prompted Latif Mohammad and others to propose the demolition of the mosque's three unauthorised floors, seeking permission from the Municipal Commissioner.

On October 5, the Municipal Commissioner's Court authorised the demolition, setting a two-month completion deadline. However, the All Himachal Muslim Organisation has appealed this order in the district court, with the next hearing scheduled for November 30, leaving the future of the mosque uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024