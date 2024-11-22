Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Sparks Israel's Potential Constitutional Crisis

A petition filed by NGOs to dismiss far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir may lead to a constitutional crisis in Israel. The minister, accused of politicizing the police, faces allegations from former officials and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. The outcome could deeply affect Israeli governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A critical petition by several non-governmental organizations is challenging the role of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right National Security Minister, and has the potential to thrust the country into a constitutional crisis.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has asked Prime Minister Netanyahu to consider dismissing Ben-Gvir due to allegations of political interference in police operations. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the petition soon, adding to the mounting tension in Netanyahu's government.

Critics argue that Ben-Gvir's influence over police actions goes beyond democratic norms, sparking concerns about the politicization of law enforcement in the country. The unfolding events may have long-term repercussions on Israel's legal and governmental stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

