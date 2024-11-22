Caught in Flames: The British Arson Case with Russian Ties

Jake Reeves, a British man aged 22, confessed on Friday to carrying out an arson attack on a London property with connections to Ukraine. The incident is said to involve Russian intelligence, as revealed in courtroom hearings.

Reeves admitted to aggravated arson, as well as benefiting from a foreign intelligence service under the UK's National Security Act (NSA), at Woolwich Crown Court. Prosecutors have linked this case to Russia, although Reeves denied further charges tied to endangering public safety. The prosecution chose not to pursue this additional charge.

Earlier, 20-year-old Dylan Earl also admitted his involvement in the arson. Both defendants face sentencing following a separate trial in June, where three more suspects will contest arson charges, and another will contest charges of concealing information about terrorist acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)