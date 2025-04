Russia's efforts in Ukraine's northern Sumy region have escalated, with Moscow claiming control of Zhuravka, a strategic village near the border. This follows a pattern of intensified military operations aimed at regaining key locations.

The capture of Zhuravka is yet to be acknowledged by Ukrainian officials, highlighting the ongoing and contentious conflict between the nations. Russian state sources suggest the advance positions Moscow's forces nearer to Yunakivka, a logistical hub crucial for Ukrainian defense efforts.

Sumy region authority Volodymyr Artiukh reported a significant increase in Russian assaults, targeting both military and civilian sectors, including food industry installations. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's remarks on activities in the Belgorod region signal strategic responses to Russian aggression.

