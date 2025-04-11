Germany's Delayed Patriot Systems: Impact on Ukraine's Defence

Germany is unable to dispatch new Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine yet, as the nation is still pending its own deliveries, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, on Friday.

Ukraine has consistently underscored its requirement for robust air defence solutions such as the Patriot systems, critical in countering Russian missile threats.

The delay signifies a significant challenge in Ukraine's defense strategy, as securing these systems is crucial for its territorial security against ongoing missile assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)