BJP Ramps Up Protests Over Waqf Land Designations in Karnataka

BJP held protests across Karnataka against the Congress government, accusing them of mislabeling farmers' lands as Waqf properties. The protests, led by prominent BJP leaders, demanded the withdrawal of related notices and corrections in land records. The controversy has prompted demands for legislative action and accusations of Muslim appeasement.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:49 IST
BJP Ramps Up Protests Over Waqf Land Designations in Karnataka
  India

In a vigorous political move, the BJP staged protests across Karnataka, throwing allegations at the ruling Congress government over the classification of some farmland as Waqf properties. These protests were under the rallying cry 'Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku' or 'Our Land, Our Right' across several districts, including Bengaluru.

Leaders of Opposition, including R Ashoka and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, took the helm at the Bengaluru protest, calling for the government to rescind notices and correct land records to favor farmers, religious maths, and temples. Karandlaje further criticized the government, likening the issue to 'Land Jihad' and urging bi-partisan support for a new Waqf law.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the face of mounting tension, has ordered officials to revoke improper notices and correct any unauthorized land record changes. Despite these actions, the BJP continues its aggressive stance, labeling the Waqf board's actions as harmful and politically motivated.

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

