Mastermind Unveiled: Shafi's Hawala Network in Cash-for-Votes Scandal

A special court on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi, allegedly involved in a Maharashtra money laundering investigation linked to a cash-for-votes scam.

The agency informed the court that Shafi orchestrated the opening of 14 bank accounts, channeling Rs 100 crore through shell companies using hawala routes. Arrested on a lookout circular at Ahmedabad airport, Shafi was reportedly attempting to flee to Dubai.

His arrest led to revelations of transactions executed shortly before the contentious assembly polls, with opposition leader Kirit Somaiya highlighting the alleged 'vote jihad scam.'

