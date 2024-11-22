Left Menu

Mastermind Unveiled: Shafi's Hawala Network in Cash-for-Votes Scandal

Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi was remanded to ED custody in a Maharashtra money laundering case tied to cash-for-votes allegations. Accused as the mastermind, Shafi allegedly opened numerous bank accounts and conducted illegal hawala transactions, transferring large sums to shell companies. His actions are under scrutiny to recover lost funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:56 IST
A special court on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi, allegedly involved in a Maharashtra money laundering investigation linked to a cash-for-votes scam.

The agency informed the court that Shafi orchestrated the opening of 14 bank accounts, channeling Rs 100 crore through shell companies using hawala routes. Arrested on a lookout circular at Ahmedabad airport, Shafi was reportedly attempting to flee to Dubai.

His arrest led to revelations of transactions executed shortly before the contentious assembly polls, with opposition leader Kirit Somaiya highlighting the alleged 'vote jihad scam.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

