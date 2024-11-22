Uttar Pradesh Lawmakers Demand 'Towel Respect' in Government Meetings

In Uttar Pradesh, lawmakers are demanding respect in the form of towel-draped chairs during official meetings. This emblem of protocol has become a point of contention, pushing the parliamentary affairs department to remind officials of the existing hierarchy.

An order issued by J P Singh, principal secretary of the parliamentary affairs department, highlights multiple instances where lawmakers were offered lesser seating compared to officials, igniting concerns about protocol adherence.

The state's chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, has instructed all officials to follow the prescribed guidelines, ensuring lawmakers are accorded their due respect during such official correlates.

(With inputs from agencies.)