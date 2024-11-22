BJD Denounces Allegations of Bribery with Adani Group in Renewable Energy Supply

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has strongly rejected accusations that Odisha government officials took bribes from the Adani Group to facilitate renewable energy supplies to the state. Declaring the claims as 'false and baseless,' the BJD stressed that power distribution in Odisha is privatized, contrasting it with other states.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan of the current BJP government assured action in the alleged bribery scandal. The US Department of Justice has accused Adani, along with seven others, of paying bribes to various states, including Odisha, to purchase overpriced solar energy, suggesting potential profits exceeding USD 2 billion over two decades.

The Adani Group, however, denied these allegations, calling them unfounded. The BJD statement clarified that the Power Purchase Agreement between SECI and Gridco, both government entities, was legitimate and adhered to central guidelines. They emphasized the state's reliance on renewable energy from central PSUs since 2011, devoid of private deal involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)