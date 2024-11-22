Left Menu

BJD Denounces Allegations of Bribery with Adani Group in Renewable Energy Supply

The BJD in Odisha refutes claims that the state government officials accepted bribes from the Adani Group for renewable energy supplies. Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice has charged Adani and associates with bribing state officials, but the Adani Group calls these accusations baseless. Odisha asserts its energy agreements followed central regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:58 IST
BJD Denounces Allegations of Bribery with Adani Group in Renewable Energy Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has strongly rejected accusations that Odisha government officials took bribes from the Adani Group to facilitate renewable energy supplies to the state. Declaring the claims as 'false and baseless,' the BJD stressed that power distribution in Odisha is privatized, contrasting it with other states.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan of the current BJP government assured action in the alleged bribery scandal. The US Department of Justice has accused Adani, along with seven others, of paying bribes to various states, including Odisha, to purchase overpriced solar energy, suggesting potential profits exceeding USD 2 billion over two decades.

The Adani Group, however, denied these allegations, calling them unfounded. The BJD statement clarified that the Power Purchase Agreement between SECI and Gridco, both government entities, was legitimate and adhered to central guidelines. They emphasized the state's reliance on renewable energy from central PSUs since 2011, devoid of private deal involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

