Building Bonds: Indian Army's Efforts to Enhance Peace and Support Veterans in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva emphasizes the Indian Army's enhanced operational capabilities and strong community ties to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Initiatives, like the Ex-Servicemen rally, highlight efforts to empower war-disabled veterans, showcasing unity between the Army and local residents in pursuit of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:04 IST
The residual terrorism problem in Jammu and Kashmir, primarily driven by external forces, is being vigorously tackled by the Indian Army, says Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps. On Friday, he underscored the Army's enhanced capabilities and its deepening relationship with local residents as key components in fostering peace in the region.

Lt Gen Sachdeva highlighted the Army's proactive measures, such as patrolling and establishing posts in critical mountainous areas to bolster regional security. He expressed a firm belief in the combined resolve of the Indian Army, the local populace, and veterans to pursue peace despite challenges.

During an Ex-Servicemen rally in Poonch, organized in collaboration with the War Wounded Foundation, mobility aids were presented to war-disabled soldiers, underscoring ongoing efforts to empower veterans. The initiative seeks to uplift these soldiers by providing practical support and boosting psychological morale, encouraging their integration into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

