Russia announced on Friday that Ukraine returned 46 Russian citizens seized from the western Kursk region in August. The extended negotiation process involved efforts from multiple parties, including Belarus and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The civilians, from the Sudzha district bordering Ukraine, received humanitarian aid upon their return. Russia's human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, shared video evidence of families, including children and elderly, receiving assistance. The detainees were among many Kursk residents displaced during the conflict.

While Russia has regained some control over the Kursk region, parts remain under Ukrainian control. Reports claim over 1,000 Russian citizens from Kursk were also taken, though these claims have not been independently verified. Evacuations and displacements within the region have displaced vast numbers of residents due to ongoing conflict, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

