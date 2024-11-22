Left Menu

Tragic Loss: A Daughter's Life Cut Short Forever

Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old from Delhi, was found dead in London, allegedly murdered by her husband, Pankaj Lamba. Her family claims it was a planned murder, with Pankaj fleeing to India after the incident. They seek justice, alleging dowry harassment and abuse by Pankaj and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:29 IST
New Delhi, Nov 22 (PT) – In a heart-wrenching revelation, Sabir Brella mourns the loss of his 24-year-old daughter, Harshita, whose body was discovered in a car in east London. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, is accused of her murder, with family members alleging it was premeditated.

The case involves an international manhunt initiated by the UK's Northamptonshire Police, as Pankaj managed an escape to India just a day after the alleged crime. Harshita's family in India is desperate for cooperation from law enforcement on both sides to bring Pankaj to justice while grappling with the tragic loss of their daughter.

The Brella family narrated the ordeal of dowry harassment and abuse that Harshita faced, claiming evidence of these sustained issues. Yet, more than ten days postmortem, the family waits in anguish, seeking justice and clarity regarding the repatriation of Harshita's body to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

