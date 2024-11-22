Tragic Loss: A Daughter's Life Cut Short Forever

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PT) – In a heart-wrenching revelation, Sabir Brella mourns the loss of his 24-year-old daughter, Harshita, whose body was discovered in a car in east London. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, is accused of her murder, with family members alleging it was premeditated.

The case involves an international manhunt initiated by the UK's Northamptonshire Police, as Pankaj managed an escape to India just a day after the alleged crime. Harshita's family in India is desperate for cooperation from law enforcement on both sides to bring Pankaj to justice while grappling with the tragic loss of their daughter.

The Brella family narrated the ordeal of dowry harassment and abuse that Harshita faced, claiming evidence of these sustained issues. Yet, more than ten days postmortem, the family waits in anguish, seeking justice and clarity regarding the repatriation of Harshita's body to India.

