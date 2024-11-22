Left Menu

Kerala's Munambam Land Issue: Judicial Commission to Investigate Ownership Disputes

The Kerala government will appoint a judicial commission to address the Munambam land dispute in Ernakulam. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the decision, suggesting it denies justice to locals. The commission, led by former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, aims for resolution without evictions.

Updated: 22-11-2024 22:13 IST
Kerala's Munambam Land Issue: Judicial Commission to Investigate Ownership Disputes
The Kerala government has decided to establish a judicial commission to resolve the ownership dispute over land in Munambam, Ernakulam district. The commission will be led by former Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, C N Ramachandran Nair, announced Law Minister P Rajeev on Friday.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, criticized the move. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the government of denying justice to Munambam's poor residents. The dispute has sparked ongoing protests, with locals claiming that the Waqf Board is wrongly seizing their land and threatening their legal rights.

The judicial commission has been asked to finalize its report within three months. Meanwhile, the Waqf Tribunal in Kozhikode has postponed the case hearing to December 6, which involves the Kerala State Waqf Board listing the disputed land as a Waqf property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

