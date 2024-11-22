Left Menu

Rajasthan's Year in Power: Celebrations and Initiatives on the Horizon

To celebrate Rajasthan government's first year, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced special programs for youths, women, farmers, and laborers. Preparations are urged promptly, with initiatives such as Rozgar Utsav for youth employment and 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan' to enhance participation. Women's empowerment and investment are prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has declared special celebrations to commemorate the state government's first year in office, targeting youth, women, farmers, and laborers.

During a review meeting, Sharma emphasized the importance of timely preparations, calling all relevant departments to work in unison for the events' success.

Key initiatives include Rozgar Utsav for youth employment and 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan'. Women empowerment initiatives and the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' were also reviewed, underscoring the government's focus on development and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

