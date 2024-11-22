Rajasthan's Year in Power: Celebrations and Initiatives on the Horizon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has declared special celebrations to commemorate the state government's first year in office, targeting youth, women, farmers, and laborers.

During a review meeting, Sharma emphasized the importance of timely preparations, calling all relevant departments to work in unison for the events' success.

Key initiatives include Rozgar Utsav for youth employment and 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan'. Women empowerment initiatives and the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' were also reviewed, underscoring the government's focus on development and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)