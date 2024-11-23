Left Menu

Jury Awards EUR 250,000 to Woman in McGregor Assault Case

A jury in Ireland awarded nearly 250,000 Euros to Nikita Hand, who claimed MMA fighter Conor McGregor assaulted her in 2018. Despite McGregor's insistence on consensual relations, the jury found him liable for assault, leading to McGregor's decision to appeal the verdict.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A civil court jury in Ireland awarded nearly 250,000 Euros to a woman alleging assault by mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor. Nikita Hand claimed in court that McGregor brutally raped and battered her in a Dublin hotel penthouse.

McGregor denied the allegations, testifying their encounter was consensual and accusing Hand of fabricating the story. However, the jury sided with Hand, concluding that McGregor was liable for the assault.

McGregor announced plans to appeal the verdict. Hand expressed gratitude for the support she received and conveyed hope that her experience would inspire others to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

