Explosive Love Triangle: Hair Dryer Blast Unveils Sinister Plot

The hair dryer explosion in Ilkal, Bagalkote, was a murder attempt by quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant against Shasikala, suspected of causing a rift in his relationship with Basava Rajeshwari. Police arrested Sheelavant after his blast injuring Rajeshwari exposed his plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:03 IST
  • India

An investigation in Ilkal town has revealed that a hair dryer explosion was actually a murder attempt orchestrated by 35-year-old quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant.

Sheelavant, who hails from Kushtagi Taluk of Koppal and is knowledgeable in handling explosives, attempted to kill Shasikala. He believed she was responsible for creating discord between him and his love interest, Rajeshwari.

This plot went awry when the explosive device, planted in a hair dryer and sent to Shasikala, ended up injuring Rajeshwari instead. After being arrested, Sheelavant confessed to his crime, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

