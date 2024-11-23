Explosive Love Triangle: Hair Dryer Blast Unveils Sinister Plot

An investigation in Ilkal town has revealed that a hair dryer explosion was actually a murder attempt orchestrated by 35-year-old quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant.

Sheelavant, who hails from Kushtagi Taluk of Koppal and is knowledgeable in handling explosives, attempted to kill Shasikala. He believed she was responsible for creating discord between him and his love interest, Rajeshwari.

This plot went awry when the explosive device, planted in a hair dryer and sent to Shasikala, ended up injuring Rajeshwari instead. After being arrested, Sheelavant confessed to his crime, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)