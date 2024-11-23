Unidentified Body Found in Thane Factory: Police Investigate

An unidentified man's body was discovered in a factory located in Thane district's Bhiwandi town, police reported on Saturday.

The heavily decomposed body was found on Thursday in a closed room within a powerloom unit on Ansari Road, as confirmed by an official from the Nizampura police station.

The factory manager discovered the remains and immediately alerted the police. Authorities are working to identify the man, believed to be in his 50s, as the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

