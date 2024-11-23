Crackdown on Illegal Borewells: Delhi's Hotels in the Spotlight

The authorities in Delhi are intensifying their crackdown on illegal borewells, particularly in the Paharganj area, focusing on hotels and guesthouses. The National Green Tribunal has been updated on the ongoing actions and plans to keep a vigilant eye on progress.

Reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Jal Board highlight illegal groundwater extractions by 536 establishments. There is suspicion of a scam linked to a supposed Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS), which authorities claim to be non-existent yet have acted upon.

Consequently, a coordinated team involving the revenue department, Delhi Police, DPCC, DJB, and BSES has been set up to address these violations. The initiative includes sealing non-compliant borewells and enforcing environmental damage charges, ensuring strict adherence to tribunal directives.

