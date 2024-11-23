Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Borewells: Delhi's Hotels in the Spotlight

Authorities in Delhi are sustaining their efforts to seal illegal borewells in the Paharganj area. The National Green Tribunal is reviewing reports on groundwater extraction violations in 536 hotels/guesthouses. A scam related to the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme is also suspected, prompting further inquiries and actions from the government.

The authorities in Delhi are intensifying their crackdown on illegal borewells, particularly in the Paharganj area, focusing on hotels and guesthouses. The National Green Tribunal has been updated on the ongoing actions and plans to keep a vigilant eye on progress.

Reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Jal Board highlight illegal groundwater extractions by 536 establishments. There is suspicion of a scam linked to a supposed Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS), which authorities claim to be non-existent yet have acted upon.

Consequently, a coordinated team involving the revenue department, Delhi Police, DPCC, DJB, and BSES has been set up to address these violations. The initiative includes sealing non-compliant borewells and enforcing environmental damage charges, ensuring strict adherence to tribunal directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

