Security Scare: Euston Station Lockdown

A tense situation unfolded near London's Euston station as British police initiated an investigation into what they described as 'a suspect package.'

According to LBC media agency, the station underwent an evacuation amid rising safety concerns. The Metropolitan Police addressed the public through platform X, acknowledging the reports circulating online.

They assured that police cordons are strategically placed as a precaution during the ongoing investigation, aiming to guarantee public safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)