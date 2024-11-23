Security Scare: Euston Station Lockdown
British police investigate a suspicious package near Euston station, leading to its evacuation. The Metropolitan Police has informed the public about the incident via social media and established precautionary cordons in the vicinity to ensure safety while the investigation proceeds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:01 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A tense situation unfolded near London's Euston station as British police initiated an investigation into what they described as 'a suspect package.'
According to LBC media agency, the station underwent an evacuation amid rising safety concerns. The Metropolitan Police addressed the public through platform X, acknowledging the reports circulating online.
They assured that police cordons are strategically placed as a precaution during the ongoing investigation, aiming to guarantee public safety in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alarming Racist Texts Spark Nationwide Investigation
Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Indian Railway Station Amidst Cross-Border Trespass Investigation
Controversy Surrounding Tirupati Laddus: Allegations and Investigations
Toxic Cargo Controversy: Hazardous Waste Ship Under Investigation in Albania
Snack Mix-Up: Investigation Launched After Chief Minister's Cake is Served to Staff