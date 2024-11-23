Left Menu

Security Scare: Euston Station Lockdown

British police investigate a suspicious package near Euston station, leading to its evacuation. The Metropolitan Police has informed the public about the incident via social media and established precautionary cordons in the vicinity to ensure safety while the investigation proceeds.

A tense situation unfolded near London's Euston station as British police initiated an investigation into what they described as 'a suspect package.'

According to LBC media agency, the station underwent an evacuation amid rising safety concerns. The Metropolitan Police addressed the public through platform X, acknowledging the reports circulating online.

They assured that police cordons are strategically placed as a precaution during the ongoing investigation, aiming to guarantee public safety in the area.

