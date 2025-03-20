Vandalism at Akbar Road Sparks Investigation

A signboard on Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi was defaced Thursday, allegedly by individuals protesting the vandalism of a statue at Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

The New Delhi Municipal Council cleaned the signboard, while an FIR is set to be filed following a probe, a senior NDMC official confirmed to PTI.

Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved. Authorities have dispatched law enforcement teams to monitor the area, urging citizens to maintain peace as efforts to trace the culprits continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)