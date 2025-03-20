Left Menu

Vandalism at Akbar Road Sparks Investigation

The Akbar Road signboard in Delhi was defaced by individuals protesting vandalism at Maharana Pratap's statue. The New Delhi Municipal Council cleaned it up promptly, and a police investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to ensure peace and trace the culprits involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:18 IST
Vandalism at Akbar Road Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A signboard on Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi was defaced Thursday, allegedly by individuals protesting the vandalism of a statue at Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

The New Delhi Municipal Council cleaned the signboard, while an FIR is set to be filed following a probe, a senior NDMC official confirmed to PTI.

Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved. Authorities have dispatched law enforcement teams to monitor the area, urging citizens to maintain peace as efforts to trace the culprits continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025