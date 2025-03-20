Nagpur Restores Normalcy Amid Continued Curfew and Ongoing Investigation

Normalcy has returned to Nagpur following recent unrest, according to Nagpur Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar. Despite this, a curfew remains in parts of the city, and efforts are ongoing in collaboration with the police to ensure overall security.

Dr. Itankar stated that the government is currently evaluating the damage to civilian property to allocate compensation. Initial assessments show considerable damage, including 50-60 two-wheelers, 10-15 four-wheelers, cranes, and several houses. A designated team is actively working on the damage evaluations.

Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain has voiced strong condemnation against the alleged molestation of a policewoman during the March 17 violence. He called for strict action against those responsible for such 'regrettable and shameful' acts. As authorities continue to investigate, Nagpur Police have already registered an FIR and arrested 50 individuals, including seven minors, in connection with the clashes.

The investigation has uncovered damage to CCTV cameras and alleged inappropriate actions by the mob, including attempts to disrobe a policewoman and the vandalism of vehicles. Authorities are diligently working to trace the events leading to the unrest and identify any masterminds behind it.

