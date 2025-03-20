Madras High Court Halts ED's Investigation into TASMAC
The Madras High Court has temporarily halted the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving TASMAC, Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor retailer. The Court instructed the ED to provide copies of relevant legal documents and evidence it relies on against TASMAC in the probe.
The Madras High Court has provided respite to TASMAC by halting the Enforcement Directorate's investigative actions that followed recent searches of the state-run liquor retailer's headquarters.
The court ordered the Enforcement Directorate to present copies of the FIR and Enforcement Case Information Report along with any supportive evidence against TASMAC. Previously, ED had accused TASMAC of significant financial irregularities amounting to Rs 1000 crore.
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation and the state's government have contested these searches, scheduled to be further heard on March 25, arguing that ED needs state consent for such investigations.
