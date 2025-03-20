Tragic Malnutrition Case Sparks Investigation in Bhiwandi

A heart-wrenching investigation has commenced in Bhiwandi, Thane district, involving the death of an infant apparently due to malnutrition, according to local law enforcement.

The 3-month-old child, who had been receiving medical care from birth due to continuous health ailments, died on March 10. Attempts to save her at Thane civil hospital failed after she was critically transferred from IGM Hospital.

Officials revealed the child was a resident of Sharmik Nagar. An accidental death case has been filed, and authorities are delving deeper into the role of malnutrition, as documented in the FIR.

