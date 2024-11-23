Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Incursions in Northwestern Pakistan

At least three terrorists have been killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Security forces engaged militants during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district and thwarted an infiltration attempt in South Waziristan. Pakistan urges Afghan government to prevent use of their soil for terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three terrorists have been killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military's media wing.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Bara area of Khyber district, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists, as per their statement.

In a separate incident, Pakistani security forces identified and thwarted a movement of militants attempting to infiltrate from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan, killing one terrorist and injuring three others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

