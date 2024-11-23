Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Incursions in Northwestern Pakistan
At least three terrorists have been killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Security forces engaged militants during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district and thwarted an infiltration attempt in South Waziristan. Pakistan urges Afghan government to prevent use of their soil for terrorism.
Updated: 23-11-2024 21:41 IST
- Pakistan
At least three terrorists have been killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military's media wing.
Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Bara area of Khyber district, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists, as per their statement.
In a separate incident, Pakistani security forces identified and thwarted a movement of militants attempting to infiltrate from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan, killing one terrorist and injuring three others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
