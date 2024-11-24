Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Montreal Amid Protests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned violence and antisemitism during anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian protests in Montreal. Demonstrations turned violent, resulting in smoke bombs, property damage, and several arrests. Protests arise from the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, which has caused significant loss and displacement in Gaza and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 01:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly condemned the violent and antisemitic incidents that erupted during anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian protests in downtown Montreal. The demonstrations coincided with the gathering of around 300 NATO delegates for the alliance's annual assembly in Montreal from November 22 to 25.

Montreal police reported that two protest groups merged into a single march, during which some individuals began hurling smoke bombs and metal objects at officers. Law enforcement responded with tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd, resulting in three arrests for assault and obstruction of police work. Additional chaos was reported as rioters set fire to two vehicles and damaged storefronts.

In response to these events, Trudeau denounced the acts of antisemitism and intimidation on social media platform X. These protests come amidst ongoing tensions due to the Israel-Gaza war that began last year, which has killed over 44,000 people and displaced many in Gaza.

