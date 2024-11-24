Tensions Rise as Missiles Intercepted Over Kursk
Two Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russia's Kursk region, according to the local governor. The incident increases tensions in the area, though governor Alexei Smirnov gave no further details regarding the type of missiles involved in the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 04:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 04:33 IST
Two Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russia's Kursk region, increasing tensions in the area.
The governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, confirmed the interception early on Sunday but did not specify the type of missiles involved in the incident.
Details remain scarce as the region braces for potential further escalations in cross-border hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erdogan's Strategic Saudi Visit: Discussing Critical Regional Issues
Assam Governor Urges Students to Lead with Ethics and Principle
Delhi Governor Eases School Upgrades with No Additional DDA Charges
Valencia Floods Spark Mass Protests Against Regional Leadership
Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for Sixth Regional Industry Conclave