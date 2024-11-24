Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Missiles Intercepted Over Kursk

Two Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russia's Kursk region, according to the local governor. The incident increases tensions in the area, though governor Alexei Smirnov gave no further details regarding the type of missiles involved in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 04:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russia's Kursk region, increasing tensions in the area.

The governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, confirmed the interception early on Sunday but did not specify the type of missiles involved in the incident.

Details remain scarce as the region braces for potential further escalations in cross-border hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

