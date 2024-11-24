Left Menu

Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Bribery Allegations Ahead of Parliament Session

Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, the Congress party urged the government to prioritize a discussion on the bribery charges against the Adani Group, alongside issues like pollution, train accidents, and the Manipur crisis. The session will also address various legislative bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The customary all-party meeting led by the government prior to the Winter session of Parliament witnessed Congress's insistence on discussing bribery charges against the Adani Group. The allegations suggest bribes amounting to Rs 2,300 crore were paid to gain favorable solar energy project deals.

Additional topics sought for discussion by Congress included severe air pollution across North India, the escalating Manipur situation, and recent train accidents. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju convened the meeting, which was attended by leaders from various opposition parties.

The Winter Session, commencing Monday, will highlight 16 legislative bills for consideration. Alongside these, the opposition is poised to challenge the government regarding Adani's indictment and a joint parliamentary committee investigation. The session coincides with events marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

