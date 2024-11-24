Left Menu

Sectarian Ceasefire Efforts in Pakistan's Kurram District

Government officials and tribal leaders in northwestern Pakistan are attempting to mediate a ceasefire between rival sectarian groups following violent clashes that left at least 68 dead. The conflict began with an attack on Shi'ite Muslims, leading to retaliatory attacks on Sunni residents. Negotiations remain ongoing.

In a bid to end sectarian violence, government officials and tribal leaders convened in northwestern Pakistan's Kurram district on Sunday. Their objective: to negotiate a ceasefire between rival groups after clashes that resulted in at least 68 fatalities.

The unrest began when gunmen assailed civilian convoys on Thursday, killing primarily Shi'ite Muslims. This incited retaliatory measures targeting Sunni residents, as both sects engaged in entrenched tribal warfare over land disputes near the Afghanistan border.

A government delegation, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information Minister Muhammad Ali Saif, arrived in the city of Parachinar to mediate. Despite facing armed resistance, efforts to initiate a ceasefire continue amid ongoing fears of rising casualty figures, given the current communication blackouts in the region.

